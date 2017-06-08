Lawyer Sosu did not get me out of prison – Francis Agyare (audio)

He therefore said reports suggesting Mr Sosu facilitated his release from prison and that he did not show gratitude by turning around to report the lawyer to the General Legal Council (GLC) were false.

It was a journalist from Metro TV who connected me with lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu and this was after I had been released from prison, Francis Agyare, the man whose complaint led to the suspension of the human rights lawyer has said.

In a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM, Mr Agyare said lawyer Sosu only came into the picture to help him with the compensation claim and that was when he was out of prison.

He explained that the matter got the GLC because he realised lawyer Sosu wanted to cheat him and that he felt it was God that punished the lawyer and should not therefore be blamed for Sosu’s woes.

“Nobody should blame the General Legal Council (GLC) or me, what is happening now is an act of God. It is God who is punishing this guy,” he told Joy FM,

Francis-Xavier Sosu was last week handed a three-year ban from practising as a lawyer after pleading guilty to two charges. One of the charges, on the basis of which he suffered a banned, was founded on a complaint brought by Mr. Agyare accusing the lawyer of attempting to swindle him.

The GLC imposed the ban after Mr Sosu pleaded guilty to the charge.

Some people have chastised Agyare for reporting and causing the ban of the man whose tireless efforts resulted in his release from prison and secured a compensation for him.



