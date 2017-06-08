Kintampo: Accident claim driver’s life at notorious ‘spot’

The driver’s mate sustained serious injuries and was receiving treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

A-38-year-old driver of a DAF articulated truck, Imoro Awudu lost his life on Thursday, in an accident that occurred at the same spot that claimed the lives of 61 people last year at the outskirts of Kintampo.

The articulated truck with registration number 8N1904 RN, which was loaded with gallons of cooking oil was travelling from Tema to Niger.

The accident occurred at about 9:40am at the spot, near the entrance of Kintampo Waterfalls on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway, where the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus collided with a DAF truck loaded with boxes of tomatoes and led to the death of 61people last year.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Station Officer of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Inspector George Takyi told Graphic Online that the driver was said to be speeding and lost control, landed at the shoulders of the road, summersaulted and landed with all four tyres facing the skies.

According to Chief Inspector Takyi, the two were rushed to the Kintampo Government Hospital but Imoro was pronounced dead on arrival.



