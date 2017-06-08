Inviting Ofori-Atta over $2.25bn was needless – Kwarteng

To him, the minority from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side who orchestrated the minister’s invitation, did not read well, the documents relating to the bonds and that, if they had read the bonds document well, they would not have invited Mr Ofori-Atta to the House.

A Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, thinks that it was needles for the minority members of parliament to have invited the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to the House over the $2.25 bond issue.

In a radio interview on Accra based Neat FM Thursday, Mr Kwarteng said the NDC MPs had been giving conflicting figures on the bonds, explaining that the conflicting figures that the NDC MPs had been giving showed their lukewarm attitude towards reading.

He stated that the lukewarm attitude of minority members of parliament towards reading was costing the country a lot of money.

According to him, the state was spending a lot of money on parliamentarians for them to represent their people, adding, he said it was sad that the NDC MPs were letting such huge sums of money spent on them go waste on trivial issus.

He said the NDC MPs could have saved parliament money if they had taken their time to read the document for which they invited the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to the house on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Bonds

Mr Ofori-Atta was in Parliament on Wednesday over the $2.25-billion bond issued by the government

Read also; Finance Minister defends $2.25bn bond

On the other hand, the majority side in parliament has lauded the bonds as a best bet for Ghana, as they had earned the country the biggest amount to be secured in a day in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the market considered the brighter prospects of the bonds, hence the positive response that they attracted.

He said the strategy behind the bonds issue was crucial, as it would not add any debt to the country’s debt portfolio.



