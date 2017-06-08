I will quit politics if NDC wins power again – Obiri Boahen

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary says he will quit politics if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gets another shot at governance.

Nana Obiri-Boahen told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Thursday the NDC has fallen out of favour because of the many corrupt practices it engaged in while in office.

The private legal practitioner in a rather bold declaration said: “I will quit politics if NDC comes into power again.”

He said the NPP is aiming higher so that it will be in power beyond the eight year period.

Nana Obiri-Boahen was reacting to comments by some senior members of the NDC that the party might come into power if it is able to solidify its ranks.

The NDC is marking its 25th Anniversary in June and several activities have been planned to observe it.

At the launch of the Anniversary, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin told the gathering the NDC has the ‘men and women’ more than the NPP does.

“They have few lawyers who are only good at writing,” he said, adding the party might come into power if there is a good system of apprenticeship which will enable the youth to learn from senior members of the party.

Mr Bagbin reiterated the need for party functionaries and members to be united ahead of the next election.

He also urged members to fall back on the principles upon which the NDC was established in 1992 – probity, justice and accountability.

NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams said the senior members’ call for ‘Sankofa’ reflects the concerns of all the members of the party.

Although he believes they have not departed from the core values and principles of the party, he believes “our small meetings” have been replaced by social media.

He also said the party’s defeat at the 2016 polls comes as a wakeup call for them to deepen the comradeship in the party in order to wrestle the power from the NPP in 2020.

But Nana Obiri-Boahen has ruled out a future NDC government in the country.

“Ghanaians are fed up with the greed of the NDC…they can continue to wallow in their sheer pride thinking they enjoy support in the country,” he said.