Hot Audio: Don’t blame me for Sosu’s woes, he’s being punished by God – Agyare

The man whose complaint led to the suspension of popular human rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu says he is not to blame for the lawyer’s woes.

According to Francis Agyare, his lawyer set out to dupe him off the GHS200,000 compensation granted by a court and the many reliefs he got after his release from a 14-year unlawful detention.

Giving an account of what transpired between the two in an interview onJoy FM’s Super Morning Show, the 49-year-old man said his lawyer deserves the treatment he is getting and pleaded with Ghanaians not to fault him (Agyare).