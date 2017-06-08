Gov’t takeover of Nkonya, Alavanyo land good but not panacea to conflict – Letsa

The Volta Region Minister Archibald Letsa says government’s takeover of the Nkonya, Alavanyo land is just one of the strategies towards bringing lasting peace to the area.

He told Joy News the government is tackling the protracted conflict between the two communities- Nkonya and Alavanyo from many angles including constant engagement with the two factions.

According to him, the seized land which has been the bone of contention between the two communities will now serve as a military training ground for jungle warfare and with the military presence, he hoped the two communities will enjoy some peace.

Hundreds of people have died in the protracted conflict between the two communities with properties running into several millions of cedis being destroyed as well.

The two communities have been fighting over a parcel of land with each of them claiming to be the rightful owners of the land.

At least two people were confirmed dead in a shootout between the two communities in April this year.

In May a middle-aged woman was also shot dead by unknown persons when she went farming. Several others have been killed in similar fashion over the years.

On Thursday, the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul announced that government had taken the decision to takeover the disputed land as a first measure of solving the protracted crisis.

That decision has triggered mixed reaction from members of the two communities.

An opinion leader in one of the two communities insisted that the government ought to have engaged the two factions to come to an agreement.

He did not believe the seizure of the land was the panacea to the conflict.

He would rather the case is handled in court, saying, when there is confidence in the legal system nobody will take the laws into their own hands.

On the contrary, a chief of Nkonya, Nana Ampem Darko is supporting government’s decision to takeover the land.

“What they [government] are doing is good,” he said and called for blessing for the minister and government and prayed for lasting peace.

He also believes the presence of the military will provide some security for the residents living in the two communities.

Supporting the view of the Nkonya chief, the Regional Minister said they are constant touch with the traditional rulers of the two communities in a holistic attempt to solve the problem.

Archibald Letsa was also happy about the decision by the youth of the two communities to come together and resolve their grievances.

He was however quick to note that the takeover of the land is only part of the solution, not a panacea to the conflict.