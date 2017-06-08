Gov’t acquires disputed Alavanyo, Nkonya land

Government has compulsorily acquired a parcel of land which has been the subject of a bloody conflict between two communities in the Volta Region.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, announced government has taken over the disputed Nkonya and Alavanyo land for purposes of a military training camp.

He said the decision is to ensure that no side has access to the land and a reason to fight over it.

Mr. Nitiwul was contributing to a statement calling for lasting peace in the area, on the Floor of Parliament Thursday.

The Alavanyo and Nkonya conflict over a piece of land has raged for more than a century and has claimed many lives.

The most recent killing was two weeks ago when A 35-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday evening as a group of mourners were on their way to the burial grounds of a13-year-old boy killed the week before.

Early this year, Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa indicated government may be forced to compulsorily acquire the land as a measure to de-escalate the protracted violence.

The land covering an area of 6,459.82 acres has formed the basis for a protracted conflict between the people of Alavanyo and Nkonya and has resulted in the death of hundreds of people and disruption of a 300-year-old relationship between the two communities.

Mr. Nitiwul told Parliament the government has now taken the land from the warring factions and will use it for the establishment of a military training camp.

Both sides are expected to support government’s move.