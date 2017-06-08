GII questions Chinese Embassy’s donation to Attorney General

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Sun Baohong, on Tuesday presented a cheque for GH¢10,000 and some office equipment to the Attorney General’s office to support the organisation of a stakeholders’ consultative workshop, on the Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, 2017.

The Ghana Integrity Intiative (GII) has questioned the rationale behind the donation of GH¢10,000 and some office equipment to the Attorney General’s office by the Chinese Embassy in Ghana.

A similar donation was made to the police service by the association of Chinese nationals in Ghana.

The donations, coming at a time where some Chinese nationals have been arrested for their involvement in illegal mining activities, the GII thinks was questionable.

In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday, the Executive Director of GII, Mrs Linda Ofori Kwafo, questioned the motive of the Chinese, “why is it [Chinese Embassy] not donating to other institutions. These are questions that are worth asking, so if some responses can be given to us, that will be fine… For our state institutions, I am sure many other Ghanaians are concerned that we are taking such gifts at this particular moment.”

According to her, the acceptance of the money and the items would make state agencies liable for conflict of interest.

‘We are not saying we don’t trust the institution to act with integrity; but if we don’t take care, a public officer might be found wanting when it comes to conflict of interest and when it comes to performing a public duty,”

Mrs Kwafo said the public raising concerns and suspicions were valid, “the law enforcement is currently dealing with matters that concern Chinese engaging in illegal mining, so if the very institutions that are mandated under our law to deal with these matters are accepting gifts at this time, then it raises concerns.”



