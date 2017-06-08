Gender equality award scheme launched

An award scheme on gender equality has been launched to recognise and share the efforts of businesses and individuals who are helping to advance the empowerment of women.

The award is aimed at achieving the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN 2030 Agenda was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 25, 2015. The agenda seeks to leave no one behind and aspires to transform the world in which we live, with poverty eradication being the overarching goal of the new agenda which is taking a far more ambitious approach.

Hosted by Exclusive Gender Ghana, an organisation established in 2014, the award is to offer equal opportunities to empower women and encourage all who believe in gender equality to keep up the fight.

The Executive Director, Exclusive Gender Ghana, Mr Stephen Ofosu, said the award would be in 32 categories and would recognise gaps in structural human rights such as reproductive rights, discrimination against women and girls, among others.

He said nominations for the awards starts from July to August.

Categories for the awards include Outstanding women in agriculture, ICT, technology, mining, financial service, medicine, media among others.



