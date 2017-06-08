Five celebrities’ favourite places – MyJoyOnline.com

From Francis Ford Coppola to Edward Norton, follow in the footsteps of globe-trotting artists, chefs and actors.

Chyulu Hills, Kenya

“Campi Ya Kanzi, the Maasai-community-owned lodge in the Chyulu Hills of eastern Kenya, achieves the perfect combination of luxury and exclusivity, with rigorous sustainability and commitment to the locals. I like to walk with Maasai trackers early in the morning or hike up to the cloud forest, which is another world entirely.” — Edward Norton, an actor and board member of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust. (Courtesy of Campi Ya Kanzi)

Rajasthan, India

“In Rajasthan, India, we took an overnight train from Jaipur to Jaisalmer. The fort city was built more than 850 years ago, and almost every surface is sandstone. I’ve never felt so far removed from my everyday life as I did there. On our last night, we went to the desert and slept on a sand dune, with only blankets for warmth. That night, I felt a deep connection with my ancestors.” — Rostam Batmanglij, the keyboardist for Vampire Weekend. (Roger Cracknell 01/ Classic/Alamy)

Napa Valley, California

“Napa Valley has great restaurants, but for me the high points are the local events, such as bocce competitions at Crane Park, St Helena. I can hold a ball in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, and so far, it’s not against the rules.” — Francis Ford Coppola, filmmaker and owner of the Turtle Inn and Blancaneaux Lodge, in Belize. (Charles O’Rear/Corbis)

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

“I love to go fly-fishing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It’s where I get some of my best thinking done. [WorldCast Anglers}(http://www.worldcastanglers.com/) leads excellent guided trips for all levels.” — David Chang, chef. (Chad Ehlers/Alamy)

Verbier, Switzerland

“From when I was a young boy growing up in Dresden, I imagined that the Swiss Alps were the most beautiful mountains in the world. I dreamed of seeing them, but in those times, before the fall of the Berlin Wall, we were never certain what would happen next. Since then, however, I have not only had a chance to visit them, but to sing in Verbier — one of my favourite places in the world. I am not always a man who seeks luxury, but there is a wonderful hotel there, Le Chalet d’Adrien, which should not be missed.” — René Pape, an opera singer. (David Noton Photography/Alamy)