DJ Black, Lexis Bill, Nat Attoh, Seth Kwame Boateng for Exclusive Men of the Year awards

Four of The Multimedia Group’s personalities have been nominated for the 2017 edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMYs).

The four – DJ Black, Lexis Bill, Nathaniel Attoh and Seth Kwame Boateng – are among several Ghanaians nominated for their achievements in their various fields of endeavour.

Host of award-winning Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill and Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng have been nominated for Man of the Year – Communication category christened The PAV Ansah Communicator Award.

Lexis Bill and Seth Kwame Boateng will compete with Abeiku Santana (Okay FM), Bernard Avle (Citi FM), Ameyaw Debrah (Ameyawdebrah.com) and Kafui Dey (GHOne TV) for the award this year.

DJ Black, host of the Weekend Warmer and Open House Party on Joy FM, has been nominated for Man of the Year – Entertainment. He will compete with Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Lilwin, Shatta Wale and Kofi Asamoah for the award.

Nathaniel Attoh, Joy Sports editor and host of Joy Sports Link, received a nomination in the Man of the Year – Style. Also nominated in that category are Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Okyeame Kwame, Too Sweet Annan, Stephen Appiah and Lawyer Kwame Akuffo.

The Awards, dubbed EMYs is in its second year. It was instituted to recognise and celebrate men for their extraordinary achievements.

In a joint statement, the organisers of the Awards – Exclusive Men’s Magazine and Carbon AV – explained EMYs’ “purpose is to celebrate excellence and to inspire the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen who are celebrated every year at the Awards.”

The 2016 event saw renowned Ghanaian businessman and politician, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom adjudged the Ultimate Man of the Year.

Other winners in 2016 were Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, Dr Kwame Osei Despite and Dr Kwabena Duffuor. The others were Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (alias Bola Ray) and Kwami Sefa Kayi.

In the female category, Dr Beatrice Wiafe of the Breast Care International won the Ultimate Woman of the Year award.

The second edition of the EMYs is slated for June 24 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.