Desist from exam malpractice to avoid cancellation

The Guidance and Counselling Coordinator of the Sub Metro office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) of Accra, Madam Doris Owusu, has urged final-year students of junior high schools (JHSs) to desist from examination malpractices as they write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to avoid the cancellation of their papers and the withholding of their results.

Workshop

Mrs Owusu said students should effectively prepare for examinations by learning the acceptable formats for answering examination questions in order to avoid cheating during examinations.

She said this at a workshop organised by the GES in collaboration with the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana in Accra.

The workshop on the theme, “Examination Techniques, Malpractices and Anxiety” was to educate the candidates ahead of the examination.

The workshop was attended by final-year students from 12 basic schools within the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana organisation’s catchment area, precisely, Chorkor and Korle Gonno.

In all, 900 JHS children attended this workshop and were taken through series of presentations on topics related to examination techniques, anxiety and malpractices by officials from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and GES Sub Metro Office in Accra.

Malpractice

Advising the students on time management, Mrs Owusu admonished the students to make good use of the little time at their disposal.

She also entreated them to form study groups since it could help them in their revision and support their friends who might have challenges with their studies.

“We sought to advocate the promotion of sustainable quality education by instilling in the students the basic principles of adopting good practices in the preparation of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in order to avoid malpractices that lead to the cancellation of papers or withholding students results, among others, “ she explained.

The officials of the educational and examination centres took turns to take the students through the strict measures to be adapted during the examination and the penalties that offenders engaged in exam malpractices might face.

The workshop was organised as part of efforts to promote quality education among vulnerable children in the country.

Background

SOS Children’s Villages Ghana is a social development organisation that focuses on child welfare and the organisation reaches out to the needs of both children who have lost parental care through institutional schemes and those at risk of losing parental care through community interventional schemes and projects.



