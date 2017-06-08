Denkyira people are not wicked – former MP

According to him, it was erroneous to assume that anyone from the Denkyira area was ‘wicked’ because some residents in the area recently lynched Major Mahama.

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Denkyira West Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Ben Ayeh, has expressed unhappiness over people describing indigenes from Denkyira and its environs as ‘wicked people’ following the lynching of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

He said the people from the area were not wicked and that the lynching of Major Mahama cannot be used as a yardstick to describe the entire people from Denkyira as “wicked people.”

Mr Ayeh was responding to the issue in a radio interview on Accra-based Neat FM Thursday morning.

Background

Mayor Mahama was lynched on Monday, May 29, 2017 by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

According to preliminary police investigations, the people suspected he was an armed robber and so they attacked and lynched him.

Police investigations are ongoing and 44 suspects have been picked up as of now.

Mr Ayeh in the radio interview argued that a handful of people in the Denkyira area committed the crime and that it was unfair for anyone to lump all the people in the area as ‘wicked’.

He said following the lynching of Major Mahama, the name of the Denkyira area, particularly Denkyira-Obuasi had come under contempt and that many Ghanaians think that people from the Denkyira area were wicked.

He said the lynching of Major Mahama should serve as a lesson for everyone to have a change of mind, particularly towards suspected criminals, saying the “psyche of Ghanaians towards alleged criminals should change”.



