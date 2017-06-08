Dammy Krane granted bail after meeting requirements

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has reportedly been released from jail in the US jail after meeting his bail conditions which was set at $7500.

He was last Friday arrested for credit card theft, grand theft and identity fraud in Miami, USA.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a trial by jury.

The singer has been assigned an attorney and is billed to appear in court on June 23, 2017.

His mother had blamed his troubles on the show promoter that booked his flight ticket while maintaining the innocence of her son.

