Cardio Centre receives GH¢75,000 support

Producers of Awake Purified Drinking Water, Kasapreko Company Limited, have donated a cheque for GH¢75,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre in line with the brand’s corporate social responsibility initiative to save lives.

The gesture, which is under the company’s One4Life initiative, is the latest donation to the centre and brings its total contribution to save people with cardiac-related problems to GH¢350,000.

In the early part of 2016, the company announced a GH¢100,000 annual support for needy cardiothoracic patients in the country.

The support, which is the single major one for the heart foundation, has since served as a significant breakthrough in the foundation’s quest to raise sufficient funds to support the treatment of patients in critical condition.

Under the initiative, the company donates one pesewa on each sale of a 300 millilitre bottle of water and two pesewas on a one litre of Awake Water to support heart patients at the cardio centre periodically.

The latest donation covers the last quarter of 2016.

Benefit

The Director of Water and Soft Drinks at Kasapreko Company Limited, Mrs Eunice Adjei Bonsu, who presented the cheque last Friday, said because of the #One4Life partnership with the cardio centre, Awake Water was now among the top three water producers in the country.

“This is because of the trust and support consumers give to the Awake brand and the belief in the #One4Life initiative which supports persons with heart defects,” she added

She said, so far, more than 20 persons had benefited from the initiative and “so just imagine how many more people we can save if we all support this project.”

Mrs Bonsu announced that the company had decided to support beneficiaries even after their surgery.

“We have set up a team that will be visiting the homes of beneficiaries and supply them with free packs of water each month and also help them in other ways,” she said.

Worthy cause

The Director of the centre, Dr Lawrence Sereboe, who received the cheque, commended the management of Awake Water for helping the centre in a sustainable way.

He gave an assurance that the management of the centre would continue to use the donation from Awake Water to take care of the needs of heart patients.



