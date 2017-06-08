Atuguba rues destruction of Ghanaian morals by partisan politics

Law lecturer and former Executive Secretary to ex-President John Mahama has spoken against widespread political polarisation which he says, is eating away the Ghanaian moral fabric.

Raymond Atuguba spoke on ”Hard Truth”, a current affairs programme that airs Wednesdays on the Joy News channel (Multi TV), where he said instead of contributing to nation-building, partisan politics is instead, bringing the worst in Ghanaians.

He observed that the average Ghanaian acts with a high sense patriotism and compassion on every national issue but these attributes are lost to the polarisation that has characterised the country’s politics.

“We have not stopped caring, we have just become more polarised and divided along the two main political divides. Ghanaians are very caring people.

“If you interact with them outside the political context, they are the nicest people. If you interact with them in the political context, they are the worst people. So Politics has done something to us which is not good and we need to watch it,” he told show host, Nana Akosua Konadu.

Speaking on a wide range of subjects on the one hour show, the law lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon also called for a “positive revolution” to move the country forward.

Raymond Atuguba said the revolution he speaks about is not one characterised by a violent overthrow of the government, but one that will secure for the Ghanaian, true freedom and progress.

“If you talk to every Ghanaian today what they want is change. Sometimes they simply talk of the change and make it a matter change of political parties over time. What people are actually asking for is a change in the way in which government conducts its business, a change in which the economy is run; a change in which their livelihoods are managed,” he explains.

He also called for a more modest legal education system where law faculties independently prepare students to write bar exams set by a board of legal examiners without the need for a law school.

Mr Atugubah believes this will help bridge the gap between law and justice in the court halls and law and justice in the public sphere.