Ashanti region banks donate ¢50,000 to support #SaveAChild project

Some Rural Banks in the Ashanti Region have donated GHS50,000 to support the Save a Child, Save a Mother project.

The campaign is an initiative of the Multimedia Group, which is supported by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to raise GHS10 million to build the new facility.

This follows a documentary by Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng which highlighted the deprived state of the current one.

The documentary, ‘Next to Die’ brought to light how a significant number of women in labour and babies lose their lives as a result of inadequate space and obsolete medical equipment at the Mother and Baby Unit at the KATH.

The documentary generated discussions in the country in which the public called for some action to be taken in the not too distant future to save the situation.

The new facility is expected to reduce the number of deaths recorded at the second largest referral hospital in the country.

There have been two fundraisers in Accra and Kumasi to raise funds in support of the project.

After putting their resources together, a delegation of the Regional Chapter of the Association of Rural Banks called at the offices of The Multimedia Group in Kumasi to present a cheque in support of the project.

Members say they are encouraged by the efforts of the First Lady and other partners to support such a worthy cause.

Chairman of the Association, Dr Obese Antwi believed the gesture will go a long way to help alleviate the plight of mothers and babies.