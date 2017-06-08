Andy De Saviour says no to galamsey

According to Andy De Saviour, Say no To Galamsey is his contribution to the fight causing damage to the country’s water bodies, farmlands and the environment as a whole.

The Galamsey menace has attracted national attention and to add his voice to the growing debate, gospel artiste, Andy De Saviour has released a new song titled, Say No To Galamsey.

As a strong supporter of Media Coalition Against Galamsey which is being spearheaded by Ken Ashigbe, Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, the May3 Nhyira artiste is certain his new song will alert Ghanaians especially “galamseyers” on the adverse effects their activities are having on the country’s economic development and survival of our water bodies.

For one who has lived most of his life in Akwatia, a mining town in the Eastern region, Andy De Saviour is not ignorant of the harm caused by galamsey on the environment and the horrifying experience has been enough a booster for him to add his voice to the fight against galamsey.

Produced by himself and engineered by Dan Bassy in Kumasi, Say No To Galamsey rendered in a Highlife vein carries a simple message to Ghanaians to be patriotic and preserve Ghana’s forests and water bodies which are being depleted by galamsey.

Talking with Showbiz on Monday, Andy lamented on how Ghanaians have allowed foreigners to cause the country much destruction.

“I have been wondering the sort of leadership we have in this country. I don’t think the government in China would allow a Ghanaian to destroy its water bodies, forests and farmlands in search for minerals.

“ Unfortunately, that has been our fate today. Where is our pride as people when we give foreigners power to destroy a country that our forefathers preserved for us”, Andy added.

Say No To Galamsey comes after many songs released by Andy which include Mmer3 and May3 Nhyira. He is currently promoting his latest song, Wato W’adaka.



