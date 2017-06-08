Age difference between Sister Derby and Medikal not a big deal – Wanlov

Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, (popularly referred to Wanlov the Kubolor) has backed musician Medikal as the right man for his sister, Deborah Vanessa (Sister Derby), arguing that the duo are very much in love with each other.

Deborah Vanessa, 32, confirmed in July 2016 that she was indeed dating Medikal despite the ten-year age gap between them.

“Medikal and I have been dating for two weeks, and it is really a serious one. The truth is, if he should pop the ‘will you marry me question’, I will not hesitate to say yes,” she revealed.

Speaking on on GHOne, Wanlov expressed his excitement over his sister’s relationship with Medikal, joking that he is also in love with Medikal.

“Deborah is very young at heart at the same time focused and driven the same with Medikal, focused and very talented, they are in love with each other. I myself am in love with medical, so if any problem comes and Deborah doesn’t want Medikal, and Medikal doesn’t want Deborah, I am going for Medikal,” Kubolor disclosed.

“I have seen them a lot together and you can’t tell that they have years between them. We let these numbers control us”, he further cautioned.

Kubolor also revealed that he will be releasing his next album in August ahead of his music tour in Germany.