YEL recruits more talents ahead of National Convocation

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BEIGE, Mr Mike Nyinaku, has made available a seed capital of GH¢2 million to support the initiative.

The Youth Excellent League (YEL), an empowerment programme by BEIGE Foundation, has recruited 637 young talents across the country as part of efforts to support excellent youth talents in various fields of endeavour.

The programme seeks to train, support and promote youth excellence in the country. Under the initiative, The BEIGE Group identifies, recognises and rewards exceptional youth talent, particularly in the area of academic work in the basic, secondary and tertiary levels of education.

Beneficiaries, apart from receiving financial rewards, will be trained and their talents honed as part of a skills development programme run by the capacity and skills training arm of BEIGE — The BEIGE Academy.



Recruitment

The exercise which began in September 2016 has so far identified and recognised talents in 10 tertiary institutions, 33 senior high schools (SHS’s) and 73 junior high schools (JHS’s) in all regions, except the Upper East and Upper West regions.

The talent identification, also known as recruitment, was done from both grade A and less endowed schools in the selected regions.



Rationale

According to the Programmes Officer of BEIGE Foundation, Ms Anne-Marie Blackmore, YEL will bring together the best youthful brains in the country.

“Through this project, we seek not only to identify and support these talents but also to push our youth to crave for excellence in all they do. We believe that the youth form a significant part of the nation, hence the need to give them a push that will eventually inure to the benefit of the country,” she said.

Ms Blackmore expressed the hope that the foundation would be able to cover the remaining two regions before the end of this month.

“It is our belief that persons who perform remarkably in academics or whose overall achievements are outstanding are worthy of celebration. It is for this reason that the project is designed to reward their excellence,” she remarked.



