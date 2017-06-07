Video: Let go any idea of bad blood – Obrafour tells Okyeame Kwame

Musician Obrafour is asking fellow musician Okyeame Kwame to let go any idea of bad blood as he does not hold anything against him.

In 2010, the two had a media scuffle after Obrafour featured Guru on a track titled ‘Kasiebo’ with references made to a certain Kumasi-based musician by name ‘OK’ who according to the song was accused of defilement.

That line and another in the song that detailed a rapper claiming to be the ‘best rapper alive’ yet cannot boast of five albums sparked the rift between Obrafour and Okyeame Kwame.

However, speaking to Joy News’ MzGee, Obrafour christened Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko said his colleague misunderstood his creativity.

“His name was not in the song, He took the OK mistakenly to be a reference to him. There is Moses OK, there is Okomfour Kwade, there is Okyeame Kofi and there are some many OK’s.” the rap god lamented.

Obrafour revealed all attempts by him to mend their relationship after Kasiebo has proven futile.

“I took the initiative, approached my brother and told him if he thought that song had demeaned him in any way or brought his name into disrepute, he should let it go”.

According to Obrafour, it’s pathetic that Okyeame Kwame refuses to list him among his favourite rappers although he (Obrafour) acknowledges Okyeame’s prowess on every available platform.

“My brother I am telling you today, let go. There is nothing between me and you so do not hold anything against me because I don’t even think about you,” Obrafour stated.

Obrafour also exhibited gestures that confirm the rumour that there is bad blood between him and rapper Guru.

Watch the video: