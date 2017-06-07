Upper East Region NPP Communicators boycott party activities over neglect

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicators in the Upper East Region have declared an indefinite boycott of all party communication activities.

A statement from the communicators of the party — Samuel Akonga, Seidu Kamal and Osman Kariyama — explains the boycott has been necessitated by “the fact that communication team members seem to be used and dumped immediately the party won power in the 2016 general elections”.

According to the statement from the trio, although the communicators risked their lives for the party by defending and projecting the policies of the party, the leadership of the NPP has neglected them.

“Members went through various ordeals including physical attacks both on radio and on the grounds in trying to project the party’s laudable policies such as the one-district-one-factory [policy] and one-village-one-dam in the just ended election. Upon all these, not even one person among us has [gotten] any appointment,” the statement, published below said.

The statement further indicated that although there have been several efforts to get their national executives to listen to their plea all efforts have proven futile.

The aggrieved communicators set Tuesday, June 6 for the start of the indefinite boycott and have indicated that they will not resume their work until their demands have been met.