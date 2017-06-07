Take time to read, answer questions – Oppong–Nkrumah advises BECE candidates

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency has advised final year junior high school (SHS) students to take their time and reflect on questions before attempting to answer them.

He said this will afford them an opportunity to ponder over the questions and come out with the possible best answer.

According to Mr Nkrumah, this has been his trick to answering questions in all examinations he has taken throughout his life. “All the questions on that paper are things that you have been taught already.

“Just take your time, understand the questions and write out your answers clearly. Even where you do not have answers, take your time and think about it and you will find an answer” he indicated.

“I have written exams from BECE through to law school to become a lawyer and I have never failed in any of my examinations because I take my time to write.

“You just need to go through the questions thoroughly and think through the answers carefully before writing them out”, he stated.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah toured the Akyemansa District on Monday together with the District Chief Executive of the area, Paul Asamoah and the District Director of Education, Elizabeth Korkor Amanor.

He offered words of encouragement to ensure that the examinations went on smoothly.

The MP also congratulated students for going through three years of SHS successfully and completing their first paper of the examination.

He assured students of entering senior high school to enjoy governments free senior high school (SHS) programme if they passed.

This years’ BECE examination began with an overall student population of 1204 students from 67 schools in the district being registered to write the examinations in 5 centres.

Two students; a boy and a girl were absent on the first day of the examination at the centre the MP visited.