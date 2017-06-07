State burial with full military honours for Major Mahama

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was slain in the line of duty, will be given a state burial with full military honours on Friday, State Protocol Office has said.

The burial service is to come off at the Forecourt of State House in Accra, after which he will be buried at the Osu Military Cemetery.

According to the State Protocol Office, a vigil will be held at the Arakam Officers’ Mess at Burma Camp on Thursday, June 8, at 7p.m.

On Friday, June 9, the body of the deceased will be moved from the 37 Military Hospital to the Forecourt of State House at 6a.m for filing past.

The Burial Service will commence at 9.10 am after which there will be a procession to the Osu Military Cemetary for interment.

Immediately after the burial, the final funeral rites will come off at the Forecourt of the State House.

On Sunday, June 10, there will be a Thanksgiving Service at Light House Chapel International, Qodesh, North Kaneshie.

The final funeral rites will be held at Bole (from June 13 -15) and Tumu ( from 16-18) in the Northern region.

The conscience of Ghanaians was stirred with the brute murder of a senior military officer, then Captain Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

The Captain who was posthumously promoted to a Major on Monday was killed on May 29, after some of the Denkyira Obuasi residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber.

He had a weapon on him, which incensed the residents to lynch him, it has been reported.

He left behind a wife and two children.