Rev. Dr Gadzekpo inducted National Director of GHAFES

Rev. Gadzekpo, who was the Episcopal Director of Evangelism of the AME Zion Church, takes over from Mr Victor Obeng.

The Episcopal Director of the AME Zion Church, Rev. Dr Richard M. Gadzekpo, has been inducted into office as the National Director of the Ghana Fellowship of Evangelical Students (GHAFES).

He was inducted into office at the Calvary Baptist Church at East Legon in Accra by the Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr Fred Deegbe, and Rev. Anthony Mensah of the AME Zion Church.

Shortly after his induction, Rev. Dr Gadzekpo paid glowing tribute to his predecessor for successfully steering the affairs of the fellowship for the period he was in charge.

“Please join me to applaud my predecessor who gave his time, sacrificed and held the ministry until it got to my turn. We want to say thank you for all you did and continue to do,” he said.

He said while some churches had focused their work on urban areas, GHAFES went to places where nobody wanted to go: the interior and other rural parts of the country.

The director asked the congregation to support the fellowship to enable it to undertake more evangelism work by sending the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the people in the rural areas.

“Most of our churches are focused in towns, cities and urban areas. GHAFES goes where nobody goes, in the rural areas. Join us so that we can send the message of Jesus Christ to people who have not heard it,” he said.

GHAFES is a non-denominational fellowship committed to evangelism, discipleship, leadership development and creating mission awareness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

It is also committed to producing responsible church leaders and members and to impact society positively.

The fellowship is represented on 46 campuses of tertiary institutions in the country.



