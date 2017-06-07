Prez Akufo-Addo in Belgium for UN meeting

He will undertake other international engagements in the United States of America (USA) and Germany.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Accra last Monday for Belgium to attend the meeting of the United Nation’s Advocacy Group of Eminent Personalities on the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

President Akufo-Addo is attending the meeting of UN Advocacy Group in his capacity as co-chairperson of the group

While in Belgium, President Akufo-Addo will meet with the Norwegian Prime Minister, Ms Erna Solberg, who is also a co-chair of the UN Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The President will also hold separate meetings with the Belgian Prime Minister, Mr Charles Michel; and President of the European Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Juncker.

At the opening of the 2017 European Development Days (EDD), Europe’s leading forum on international co-operation and development, he will deliver an address on the theme “Making Gender and the Youth the Private Sector’s Business”

United States

In the US, President Nana Akufo-Addo will participate and address the UN Oceans Conference, the high-level UN Conference being held in New York to support the Implementation of SDG 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development (Life under Water).

The President will also have his first formal meeting with UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

Germany

In Germany, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the German Chancellor, Ms Angela Merkel, and participate in the G-20 Africa Partnership Summit, being held in Berlin to deliberate on Germany’s “Marshall Plan” for Africa.

He will also deliver a speech on the theme “Ghana, Africa’s Rising Star”, at an event organised by the Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung.

President Akufo-Addo will then pay a two-day private visit to the United Kingdom, and return to Ghana on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration .



