Presby College of Education appeals for help to promote science-related courses

Speaking at the 10th congregation of the college at its campus last Saturday, the Principal of PCE, Rev. Samuel Yeboah Antwi, said although the science laboratory was completed in 2010, it was yet to serve its purpose due to the unavailability of laboratory apparatus, equipment and electrical installations.

The Presbyterian College of Education (PCE), Akropong –Akuapem, has appealed to the government and corporate bodies to provide it with well-equipped science laboratory to promote the teaching of science-related courses at the college.

“Science is a very important component of every nation’s development. We, therefore, appeal to the government and corporate organisations to assist us get the science laboratory up and running for the education of our teacher trainees’,’ he said.

He also appealed to the government to revive the construction of the college’s new administration block which had stalled since construction began in 2010.

“The college is also in dire need of a well-equipped computer centre to facilitate the teaching of information, communication and technology (ICT) courses. We need to produce teachers who are abreast of the current trends in ICT to enable them to make the necessary impact on students,’’ he said.

Congregation

The congregation saw the awarding of certificates to 530 students who had successfully completed a three-year diploma programme in basic education.

Out of the 530 students, 312 were males with the rest being females. Two visually challenged students were among the 12 students that graduated with first class.

Rev. Yeboah Antwi explained that the college was bent on ensuring that its students, no matter their challenges, were given the necessary assistance to excel in their studies.

“The college is the only college of education that admits people with hearing impairment. Also, we have implemented an initiative that would improve the performance of our female students,’’ he said.

Exemplary lives

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon (U-G), Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, who was the special guest of honour at the ceremony, advised teachers to live exemplary lives as their actions could positively or negatively influence their students.

He described teaching as the foundation of a country’s development because “it brings forth all other professions.’’

“There is dignity in teaching and it is the responsibility of teachers to protect that dignity. If you fail to ascribe to high moral standards, you will fail to be role models in society,’’ he said.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), Prof. Mohammed Salifu, urged the graduates to use their diploma as a means of developing their teaching careers.

“Basic education is being redefined so continue to upgrade yourself to be relevant in the teaching profession, he said.



