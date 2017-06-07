Police detective allegedly beaten by 2 military officers in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the alleged assault of a detective of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by people believed to be military personnel in Kumasi.

Luv News checks revealed that Sergeant Gideon Selasi was manhandled for using a bypass through a cluster of military bungalows at Danyame on Monday night.

An eyewitness who was in the police detective’s vehicle told Luv News a soldier, identified as Major Prince Maclaud signalled the victim to stop and threatened to smash his vehicle if he dares moved.

The source indicated that not even a personal introduction by the police officer could calm the fuming soldier down as the Major reached for the vehicle’s ignition, turned the engine off and removed the keys.

According to an eyewitness, Major Maclaud called one Warrant Officer Alhassan who joined him to deflate the tyres of the policeman’s vehicle.

“He called the W.O. from a nearby house and they started deflating the vehicle’s tyres. Detective Selasi, at that point, tried to prevent them and that was when the W.O. hit him several times on his chest and twisted his wrist,” the eyewitness recounted.

“They then called in plenty soldiers and patrol car and refused to give him his car keys. So we left the scene and reported the issue to the central police station,” the eye-witness added.

Luv News checks found that a formal complaint has been filed at the Kumasi Central Police Station and the detective has been treated and discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Efforts by Luv News to trace Warrant Officer Alhassan for his side of the story has so far proved unsuccessful.

The Regional Police Command confirmed the assault but will not give further details and the military command could not be reached for their comment on the issue.