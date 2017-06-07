One-storey KATH MCU construction begins in earnest

Construction work on the new mother and baby unit for the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital has begun in earnest.

The one-storey building project initiated by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo, with support from the Multimedia Group, is meant to address congestion at the hospital and reduce the needless baby deaths there.

The project follows Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng’s special assignment documentary titled Next to Die, which revealed how four babies die daily at the facility due to congestion.

The project which is estimated to cost 10 million cedis saw two fundraising events organised by the Rebecca Akufo-Addo foundation to raise money for the construction of the unit.

The unit is expected to be completed in four months. Contractors say they are confident of meeting the deadline despite the unpredictable weather condition.

Luv FM’s Nana Asenso Mensah visited the site Wednesday morning and reports work is underway.

He said the workers have defied the poor weather conditions and have levelled the grounds for the construction to start.

The operations manager of the Africa Building Partners, contractors of the unit said they are now going through the site mobilization and diversions of ECG and telephone lines.

Fiifi Williams said they are on track with the project which will take four months to complete.

The potential beneficiaries of the facilities cannot wait for the project to be completed. They are tired of sleeping on the ground and exposing themselves and unborn children to diseases.