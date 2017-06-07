NanaJoy, YAZZ donate to Jachie United

The sports gears, which included jerseys, football boots, shin guards and gloves, were meant to motivate the team, which currently occupy the second spot of the Division Two League in their Zone with 13 points, to qualify to play in the Division One League (DOL) next year.

The Management of NanaJoy Hotel at Jachie, together with Lexta Ghana (importers of YAZZ products) has donated quantities of sports gears to Jachie United Football Club- a second division team — based at Jachie in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

While NanaJoy donated two sets of jerseys, 30 pairs of football boots, quantities of shin guards and gloves, Lexta Ghana donated two sets of jerseys to the team during a short ceremony at Jachie.

At part of the gesture, NanaJoy also donated 50 brands of Jachie United Football Club supporters T-shirts to the team to encourage the youth in the town to support the players in both home and away matches.

Presenting the items on behalf of NanaJoy hotel the Managing Director, Nana Wereko-Ampim Opoku, urged them to focus on their training to enable them to win the league.

He said there was the need for them to exhibit a sense of discipline and commitment as they nurtured their potential to enable them to excel and play in the Ghana Premier League by the year 2020.





