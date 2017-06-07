Music video to save Atiwa Forest launched

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with Arocha Ghana, Family Tree Entertainment and Greenbeat in Netherlands, has launched a music video titled ‘Atiwa Till Eternity’ to save the Atiwa forest from galamsey activities.

The video which was launched at the Netherlands Embassy in Accra features Obour, MzVee, Sherifa Gunu, Nero X, Heleen Den Homberg (from Netherlands), Kojo Rana, Kuami Eugene and The Patch Bay Band.

The Atiwa forest, located in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region, is one of Ghana’s rich tourism destinations.

The forest has over the years come under threat from illegal mining activities, as well as illegal chainsaw lumbering.

Speaking at the launch of the official music video for the preservation campaign, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr Ziblim Iddi, reiterated government’s commitment to preserve the Atiwa forest reserve.

According to him, the campaign will save the depleting forest from galamsey activities.

He was of the view that the initiative would also make the forest a hub of investment.

Deputy Minister of Lands & Natural Resources, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, maintained that government would ensure that the fight against galamsey menace is sustained.

Obour emphasized on the tourism potentials of the Atiwa forest.

He said the continuous mining and destruction of the Atiwa forest poses a threat to all Ghanaians.

The music and video, he disclosed, would be promoted extensively on national television and radio.

He, therefore, made a passionate call on the government, parliament and Ghanaians to help secure the forest by upgrading it into a national park.