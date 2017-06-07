Mayweather’s visit is an opportunity to market Ghana – organisers

According to the CEO of Upscale Entertainment, Roni Yeboah, Mayweather’s “Undefeated Tour” provides Ghana with a unique window to market itself as an investment and tourism destination to over 10 million people across the world.

Upscale Entertainment, organisers of Floyd Mayweather’s tour of Ghana have urged corporate bodies to seize the opportunity to market investment opportunities in the country during the two-day visit of the undefeated American boxing icon on June 15-16.

“For the period that Mayweather will be in Ghana on the Undefeated Tour, the attention of the world will be in Ghana and you can be assured of this as he has over 10 million followers on both Twitter and Instagram respectively”, Madam Yeboah said on Wednesday at a press conference to herald the Undefeated Tour in Accra.

She added, “The Western media will also be interested in what he is coming to do here, so this will be a perfect opportunity to showcase brand Ghana and what we have to offer in terms of business and tourism.

Madame Yeboah also announced a series of events ranging from sports, business and entertainment that have been scheduled for the undefeated boxer when he arrives in the country.

Mayweather’s itinerary includes a visit to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, a corporate dinner at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, a nightclub event and a boxing exhibition bout in his honour at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 16.

He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and donate to an orphanage while in Kumasi.

The CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, Sammy Anim-Addo who are Upscale Entertainment’s partners for the boxing bouts also announced that bill will be headlined by a fight involving Ghana’s world title hopeful Obodai Sai and undefeated Namibian brawler Walter Kautondokwa for the IBF & WBO Africa Middleweight Championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He added that an exhibition bout involving IBO world lightweight title holder Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe and his rival George “Red Tiger” Ashie over five rounds and two other amateur bouts.



