Kofi Annan, Patrick Awuah among 100 most reputable people on earth 2017

Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan and founder of the Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah have been listed among the 100 most reputable people on earth for the year 2017.

The South African research-based, Global Performance-Management Consulting Company conducted the research on individuals across the globe who have amassed high reputation for themselves through works they have been engaged in.

The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including politics, entertainment, policy, education, business, also has representation from 37 countries across the globe.

Notable individuals on the list include renowned Evangelist Billy Graham, 98, who doubles up as the oldest person and Raymond Wang, Malala Yousafzai, both 19 years, and the youngest people to be listed.

Statically, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 39 also with a representation of 25 females, 3 couples and 72 Males.

Management during the announcement of the list, noted, they are looking forward to these individuals to continue their works which are impacting lives across the world, and also advised them to do enough to leave hybrids of their characters and reputation across the world.

  1. Aamir Khan || Actor
  2. Adele || Singer
  3. Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank
  4. Alex Ferguson || Global Ambassador, Manchester United
  5. Alexis Tsipras || Prime Minister, Greece
  6. Andrew D. Hamilton || Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford
  7. Angelina Jolie || Actress
  8. António Guterres || Secretary-General, UN
  9. Aung San Suu Kyi || Politician & Diplomat
  10. Barack & Michelle Obama || Fomer First Family, USA
  11. Benjamin Netanyahu || Prime Minister, Israel
  12. Bill & Melinda Gates || Co-Founders, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  13. Billy Graham || Evangelist
  14. Bishop David Oyedepo || General Overseer, Living Faith Church Worldwide
  15. Brian Chesky || CEO, Airbnb
  16. Calestous Juma || Professor/ Author, Havard
  17. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist
  18. Chris Anderson || CEO, 3D Robotics
  19. Christiane Amanpour || TV Host, CNN
  20. Christiano Ronaldo || Athelete, Real Madrid
  21. Christine Lagarde || Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
  22. Dalai Lama || Dalai Lama
  23. Daniel Ek || Founder, Spotify
  24. Darren Walker || President, Ford Foundation
  25. David Beckham || Former Athelete
  26. Denzel Washington || Actor
  27. Desmond Tutu || Retired Bishop, Anglican
  28. Dr Okonjo Iweala || Former Finance Minister, Nigeria
  29. Dr Paul Enenche || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre
  30. Charles Fombrum || Co-Founder/Chairman,             Reputation International
  31. Elizabeth Warren || Senator, Massachusetts
  32. Ellen De Generes || TV Host, Ellen Show
  33. Elon Musk || CEO, SpaceX
  34. Emma Watson || Actress
  35. Evan Spiegel || CEO, Snap Inc
  36. Graça Machel DBE || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
  37. Helen Clark || Politician, New Zealand
  38. K. Rowling || Writer
  39. Jack Ma || Founder, Alibaba Group
  40. Jackie Chan || Actor
  41. James Corden || TV Host, The Late Late Show
  42. Jay Z & Beyonce || Singers
  43. Jean Liu || President, Didi Chuxing
  44. Jeff Bezos || Founder, Amazon
  45. Jennifer Lopez || Singer
  46. John Legend || Singer
  47. John Lewis || Representative, Georgia
  48. José Mujica || Former President, Uruguay
  49. Justin Trudeau || President, Canada
  50. Klaus Schwab || Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
  51. Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
  52. Larry Ellison || Co-Founder, Oracle Corporation
  53. Larry Page || CEO, Alphabet
  54. LeBron James || Athelete, Cleveland Cavaliers
  55. Lei Jun || Founder, Xiaomi Inc
  56. Leonardo DiCaprio || Actor
  57. Malala Yousafzai || Activist, The Malala Fund
  58. Mark Zuckerberg || CEO, Facebook
  59. Mathews Phosa || Politician/Lawyer
  60. Michael Bloomberg || Founder, Bloomberg LP
  61. Michael Jordan || Retired Athelete
  62. Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
  63. Muhammad Yunus || Founder, Grameen Bank
  64. Narendra Modi || Prime Minister, India
  65. Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International
  66. Oprah Winfrey || CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network
  67. Pastor Enoch Adeboye || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God
  68. Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University
  69. Paul Kagame || President, Rwanda
  70. Paul Krugman || Economist
  71. Paul Ryan || Speaker, House of Representatives
  72. Pele || Retired Footballer
  73. Pope Francis || Pope, Roman Catholic Church
  74. Queen Elizabeth II || Queen, United Kingdom
  75. Raymond Wang || Inventor
  76. Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech
  77. Reid Hoffman || Executive Chairman, LinkedIn
  78. Jesse Jackson || Activist
  79. Richard Brandson || Founder, Virgin Group
  80. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano
  81. Satya Nadella || CEO, Microsoft
  82. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum || Prime Minister, UAE
  83. Shirin Ebadi || Lawyer
  84. Stephen Hawking || Director of Research, Centre for Theoretical Cosmology
  85. Steve Forbes || Editor-in-Chief, Forbes
  86. Steve Harvey || TV Host, Steve Harvey Talk Show
  87. Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless
  88. Sundar Pichai || CEO, Google
  89. Taraji P. Henson || Actress
  90. Theresa May || Prime Minister, Britain
  91. Tim Berners-Lee || Director, World Wide Web Consortium
  92. Tim Cook || CEO, Apple
  93. Tom Cruise || Actor
  94. Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show
  95. Unity Dow || Activist
  96. Usain Bolt || Athelete
  97. Warren Buffet || Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
  98. Will Smith || Actor
  99. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International
  100. Yoshinori Ossumi || Cell Biologist, Tokyo Institute of Technology

The list was also researched in partnership with the Institute of Leadership & Management and leading PR Firm, Avance Media.

More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2017 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com

