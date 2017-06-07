Kofi Annan, Patrick Awuah among 100 most reputable people on earth 2017

Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan and founder of the Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah have been listed among the 100 most reputable people on earth for the year 2017.

The South African research-based, Global Performance-Management Consulting Company conducted the research on individuals across the globe who have amassed high reputation for themselves through works they have been engaged in.

The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including politics, entertainment, policy, education, business, also has representation from 37 countries across the globe.

Notable individuals on the list include renowned Evangelist Billy Graham, 98, who doubles up as the oldest person and Raymond Wang, Malala Yousafzai, both 19 years, and the youngest people to be listed.

Statically, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 39 also with a representation of 25 females, 3 couples and 72 Males.

Management during the announcement of the list, noted, they are looking forward to these individuals to continue their works which are impacting lives across the world, and also advised them to do enough to leave hybrids of their characters and reputation across the world.

Aamir Khan || Actor Adele || Singer Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank Alex Ferguson || Global Ambassador, Manchester United Alexis Tsipras || Prime Minister, Greece Andrew D. Hamilton || Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford Angelina Jolie || Actress António Guterres || Secretary-General, UN Aung San Suu Kyi || Politician & Diplomat Barack & Michelle Obama || Fomer First Family, USA Benjamin Netanyahu || Prime Minister, Israel Bill & Melinda Gates || Co-Founders, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Billy Graham || Evangelist Bishop David Oyedepo || General Overseer, Living Faith Church Worldwide Brian Chesky || CEO, Airbnb Calestous Juma || Professor/ Author, Havard Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist Chris Anderson || CEO, 3D Robotics Christiane Amanpour || TV Host, CNN Christiano Ronaldo || Athelete, Real Madrid Christine Lagarde || Managing Director, International Monetary Fund Dalai Lama || Dalai Lama Daniel Ek || Founder, Spotify Darren Walker || President, Ford Foundation David Beckham || Former Athelete Denzel Washington || Actor Desmond Tutu || Retired Bishop, Anglican Dr Okonjo Iweala || Former Finance Minister, Nigeria Dr Paul Enenche || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre Charles Fombrum || Co-Founder/Chairman, Reputation International Elizabeth Warren || Senator, Massachusetts Ellen De Generes || TV Host, Ellen Show Elon Musk || CEO, SpaceX Emma Watson || Actress Evan Spiegel || CEO, Snap Inc Graça Machel DBE || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel Helen Clark || Politician, New Zealand K. Rowling || Writer Jack Ma || Founder, Alibaba Group Jackie Chan || Actor James Corden || TV Host, The Late Late Show Jay Z & Beyonce || Singers Jean Liu || President, Didi Chuxing Jeff Bezos || Founder, Amazon Jennifer Lopez || Singer John Legend || Singer John Lewis || Representative, Georgia José Mujica || Former President, Uruguay Justin Trudeau || President, Canada Klaus Schwab || Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel Larry Ellison || Co-Founder, Oracle Corporation Larry Page || CEO, Alphabet LeBron James || Athelete, Cleveland Cavaliers Lei Jun || Founder, Xiaomi Inc Leonardo DiCaprio || Actor Malala Yousafzai || Activist, The Malala Fund Mark Zuckerberg || CEO, Facebook Mathews Phosa || Politician/Lawyer Michael Bloomberg || Founder, Bloomberg LP Michael Jordan || Retired Athelete Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation Muhammad Yunus || Founder, Grameen Bank Narendra Modi || Prime Minister, India Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International Oprah Winfrey || CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network Pastor Enoch Adeboye || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University Paul Kagame || President, Rwanda Paul Krugman || Economist Paul Ryan || Speaker, House of Representatives Pele || Retired Footballer Pope Francis || Pope, Roman Catholic Church Queen Elizabeth II || Queen, United Kingdom Raymond Wang || Inventor Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech Reid Hoffman || Executive Chairman, LinkedIn Jesse Jackson || Activist Richard Brandson || Founder, Virgin Group Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano Satya Nadella || CEO, Microsoft Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum || Prime Minister, UAE Shirin Ebadi || Lawyer Stephen Hawking || Director of Research, Centre for Theoretical Cosmology Steve Forbes || Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Steve Harvey || TV Host, Steve Harvey Talk Show Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless Sundar Pichai || CEO, Google Taraji P. Henson || Actress Theresa May || Prime Minister, Britain Tim Berners-Lee || Director, World Wide Web Consortium Tim Cook || CEO, Apple Tom Cruise || Actor Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show Unity Dow || Activist Usain Bolt || Athelete Warren Buffet || Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Will Smith || Actor Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International Yoshinori Ossumi || Cell Biologist, Tokyo Institute of Technology

The list was also researched in partnership with the Institute of Leadership & Management and leading PR Firm, Avance Media.

More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2017 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com

For more information, you can write to [email protected]