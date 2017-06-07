Kofi Annan, Patrick Awuah among 100 most reputable people on earth 2017

Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan and founder of the Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah have been listed among the 100 most reputable people on earth for the year 2017.
The South African research-based, Global Performance-Management Consulting Company conducted the research on individuals across the globe who have amassed high reputation for themselves through works they have been engaged in.
The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including politics, entertainment, policy, education, business, also has representation from 37 countries across the globe.
Notable individuals on the list include renowned Evangelist Billy Graham, 98, who doubles up as the oldest person and Raymond Wang, Malala Yousafzai, both 19 years, and the youngest people to be listed.
Statically, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 39 also with a representation of 25 females, 3 couples and 72 Males.
Management during the announcement of the list, noted, they are looking forward to these individuals to continue their works which are impacting lives across the world, and also advised them to do enough to leave hybrids of their characters and reputation across the world.
- Aamir Khan || Actor
- Adele || Singer
- Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank
- Alex Ferguson || Global Ambassador, Manchester United
- Alexis Tsipras || Prime Minister, Greece
- Andrew D. Hamilton || Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford
- Angelina Jolie || Actress
- António Guterres || Secretary-General, UN
- Aung San Suu Kyi || Politician & Diplomat
- Barack & Michelle Obama || Fomer First Family, USA
- Benjamin Netanyahu || Prime Minister, Israel
- Bill & Melinda Gates || Co-Founders, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Billy Graham || Evangelist
- Bishop David Oyedepo || General Overseer, Living Faith Church Worldwide
- Brian Chesky || CEO, Airbnb
- Calestous Juma || Professor/ Author, Havard
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist
- Chris Anderson || CEO, 3D Robotics
- Christiane Amanpour || TV Host, CNN
- Christiano Ronaldo || Athelete, Real Madrid
- Christine Lagarde || Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
- Dalai Lama || Dalai Lama
- Daniel Ek || Founder, Spotify
- Darren Walker || President, Ford Foundation
- David Beckham || Former Athelete
- Denzel Washington || Actor
- Desmond Tutu || Retired Bishop, Anglican
- Dr Okonjo Iweala || Former Finance Minister, Nigeria
- Dr Paul Enenche || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre
- Charles Fombrum || Co-Founder/Chairman, Reputation International
- Elizabeth Warren || Senator, Massachusetts
- Ellen De Generes || TV Host, Ellen Show
- Elon Musk || CEO, SpaceX
- Emma Watson || Actress
- Evan Spiegel || CEO, Snap Inc
- Graça Machel DBE || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
- Helen Clark || Politician, New Zealand
- K. Rowling || Writer
- Jack Ma || Founder, Alibaba Group
- Jackie Chan || Actor
- James Corden || TV Host, The Late Late Show
- Jay Z & Beyonce || Singers
- Jean Liu || President, Didi Chuxing
- Jeff Bezos || Founder, Amazon
- Jennifer Lopez || Singer
- John Legend || Singer
- John Lewis || Representative, Georgia
- José Mujica || Former President, Uruguay
- Justin Trudeau || President, Canada
- Klaus Schwab || Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
- Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
- Larry Ellison || Co-Founder, Oracle Corporation
- Larry Page || CEO, Alphabet
- LeBron James || Athelete, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Lei Jun || Founder, Xiaomi Inc
- Leonardo DiCaprio || Actor
- Malala Yousafzai || Activist, The Malala Fund
- Mark Zuckerberg || CEO, Facebook
- Mathews Phosa || Politician/Lawyer
- Michael Bloomberg || Founder, Bloomberg LP
- Michael Jordan || Retired Athelete
- Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
- Muhammad Yunus || Founder, Grameen Bank
- Narendra Modi || Prime Minister, India
- Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International
- Oprah Winfrey || CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God
- Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University
- Paul Kagame || President, Rwanda
- Paul Krugman || Economist
- Paul Ryan || Speaker, House of Representatives
- Pele || Retired Footballer
- Pope Francis || Pope, Roman Catholic Church
- Queen Elizabeth II || Queen, United Kingdom
- Raymond Wang || Inventor
- Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech
- Reid Hoffman || Executive Chairman, LinkedIn
- Jesse Jackson || Activist
- Richard Brandson || Founder, Virgin Group
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano
- Satya Nadella || CEO, Microsoft
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum || Prime Minister, UAE
- Shirin Ebadi || Lawyer
- Stephen Hawking || Director of Research, Centre for Theoretical Cosmology
- Steve Forbes || Editor-in-Chief, Forbes
- Steve Harvey || TV Host, Steve Harvey Talk Show
- Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless
- Sundar Pichai || CEO, Google
- Taraji P. Henson || Actress
- Theresa May || Prime Minister, Britain
- Tim Berners-Lee || Director, World Wide Web Consortium
- Tim Cook || CEO, Apple
- Tom Cruise || Actor
- Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show
- Unity Dow || Activist
- Usain Bolt || Athelete
- Warren Buffet || Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
- Will Smith || Actor
- Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International
- Yoshinori Ossumi || Cell Biologist, Tokyo Institute of Technology
The list was also researched in partnership with the Institute of Leadership & Management and leading PR Firm, Avance Media.
More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2017 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com
For more information, you can write to [email protected]