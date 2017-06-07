Human rights won’t stop terror fight – Theresa May

Theresa May has said she will change human rights laws if they “get in the way” of tackling terror suspects.

The PM said she would make it easier to deport foreign terror suspects and “restrict the freedom and movements” of those that presented a threat.

Labour said ministers must stand up for “democratic values” while the Lib Dems said the plan would not improve safety.

Security has dominated the final days of the general election campaign ahead of Thursday’s poll.

Rival parties have been criticising the Tories over police cuts following the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Speaking after the London attack, Mrs May said “enough is enough” and that “things need to change” in the terror fight.

Addressing activists in Slough on Tuesday evening, she did not make any specific new policy proposals but said: “I mean longer prison sentences for those convicted of terrorist offences.

“I mean making it easier for the authorities to deport foreign terrorist suspects back to their own countries.

“And I mean doing more to restrict the freedom and movements of terrorist suspects when we have enough evidence to know they are a threat, but not enough evidence to prosecute them in full in court.

“And if our human rights laws get in the way of doing it, we will change the law so we can do it.”

–

Source: BBC