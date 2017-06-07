Hot Audio: Rawlings’ corruption sermon is like having morality lessons at a brothel – Baako

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper has said former president Jerry Rawlings is unfit to give sermons on corruption.

According to Kweku Baako, the ex-president presided over stinking corruption scandals including the famous British construction firm Mabey and Johnson scandal which cited key officials of the Rawlings administration for taking bribes.

He also mocked at the ex-president for suggesting that he took only $2 million from for Nigerian leader Sani Abacha when he Baako had incontrovertible evidence to show the amount involved was $5 million.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”190″ frameborder=”no” scrolling=”no” src=”http://myjoyonline.com/ghana-media/audio_share.php?audio3=http://zeno-devlab.s3.amazonaws.com/media/35036/5937ffde0201009b3f29a41b/Kweku+Baako+-+June+4+.mp3&title=Rawlings” corruption=”” sermon=”” is=”” like=”” having=”” morality=”” lessons=”” at=”” a=”” brothel=”” -=”” baako&date=”7th” june,=”” 2017’=””></p></body></html>