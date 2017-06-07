Hot Audio: BECE supervisors demand Ȼ10 from each candidate to allow cheating

File Photo.

Some supervisors of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are asking pupils to contribute not less than GhȻ10 each so they can have the space to cheat.

Other examiners are alleged to have made contacts with school managers in Accra, to pay GhȻ200 for them to allow candidates from their institutions the ‘free space’ to write their papers.

A school proprietor, John Odame (not real name) revealed on the Joy FM Super Morning Show that his school manager called him early Wednesday, June 7, and informed him of the development.

