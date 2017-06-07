GRA provides boreholes for Agortime Kpetoe

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has handed over a mechanised borehole with an overhead water storage tank to the people of Agortime Kpetoe in the Agortime-Ziope District in the Volta Region. The borehole was provided to ease the difficulty the inhabitants faced in accessing potable water.

Beneficiaries

The borehole will provide over 1,500 residents of Agortime Kpetoe with water for domestic use.

The project was undertaken in line with the GRA’s corporate social responsibility programme, which targets deprived communities in need of help.

The Assistant Commissioner in charge of Communication and Public Affairs of the GRA, Mr Robert Nana Mensah, handed over the water project to the community.

He said the authority deemed it necessary to provide the borehole following a plea it received from opinion leaders in the community and especially because the GRA training school was located in the town.

Mr Mensah said the GRA was determined to complement the government’s effort to improve the living conditions of the people, particularly in the areas of education, health and sanitation.

Charge

The Commandant of the GRA training school, Mr Appiah Warden Jnr, charged the people of the town to maintain the borehole to prolong its lifespan.

A sub-chief of Agortime-Kpetoe, Nene Akoto-Sai VII, on behalf of the people, thanked the GRA for the support.

The acting Commissioner, Customs Division of the GRA, Mr Isaac Crentsil, proposed to the beneficiaries to form a committee to take charge of the maintenance of the borehole.

The GRA also inaugurated a similar borehole at the girls’ hostel of the GRA training school.

The Commissioner for the Support Services Division of the GRA, Mr Fred Charles Anson, who performed the inauguration, said the boreholes would help solve the water problems which students and residents of the town faced.



