Gov’t allocates GHȻ1.2m for anti-corruption fight

The Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been allocated GHȻ1.2 million out of a total budgetary allocation of GHȻ4.5 million for the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

NACAP is a national plan that is expected contextualise and mobilise efforts and resources to prevent and fight corruption through the promotion of high ethics and integrity as well as the vigorous enforcement of applicable laws.

NACAP implementation is monitored by CHRAJ, with the Presidency having the ultimate responsibility for ensuring its success.

Since its adoption by Parliament in July 2014, funding for the implementation of NACAP plans has been minimal, making the recent GHȻ 1.2 million allocation the biggest ever.

A Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, Richard Quayson, said the latest allocation “is a clear signal that the government means business in the fight against corruption.”

He explains part of the money will be used to sensitise Ghanaians about NACAP.

He said the Commission would soon have interactions with the media, traditional authorities and other institutions, political parties and the security agencies.

“By the end of September this year, we hope to conclude all sensitisation programmes aimed at bringing all Ghanaians on board and begin work on NACAP,” Mr Quayson told the Daily Graphic newspaper.

NACAP covers a period of ten years and is the policy that is guiding the anti-graft campaign from 2015 to 2024.

A key feature of NACAP is that action plans are directly linked to national development plans, making them a regular feature in the activities of all institutions.