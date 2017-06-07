Enterprise provides GH¢8.5m support for First Lady’s project

The group also provided insurance cover to the tune of GH¢8.4 million for the project.

Enterprise Group Limited, a financial services company, has presented a cheque for GH¢100,000 to the “Save a Child, Save a Mother” fund towards the construction of a maternity unit for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The fund, an initiative of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, seeks to finance the building of a modern maternity wing to provide relief for babies and mothers at the teaching hospital.

The Contractors All Risks insurance policy was donated by the general insurance subsidiary of the Group, Enterprise Insurance, and covers the construction works, including any material damage which may occur during the construction.

It also has a third party insurance cover for persons who may be accidentally injured while on the premises during the construction period.

Plight of babies, mothers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Enterprise Group, Mr Keli Gadzekpo, who briefed newsmen after the presentation in Accra, said the presentations were the company’s way of ensuring that nothing unforeseen and untoward held up the project.

Mr Gadzekpo commended Mrs Akufo-Addo for taking up the laudable initiative, saying: “Enterprise is moved by the plight of mothers and children at the KATH, as revealed in the documentary produced by the Multimedia Group.”

The Group CEO said it was not the first time Enterprise Group had reacted positively to a national cry, citing the example of support to the victims of the June 3, 2015 twin disasters.

Appreciation

The First Lady received the donations and expressed appreciation to Enterprise Group for the support, saying: “We all know the tag line of Enterprise to be ‘your advantage’, and indeed you are providing an advantage to these women and children and the nation as a whole.”

Mrs Akufo-Addo also expressed gratitude to all donors so far, stating that there would be more of such public-spirited initiatives from her office and encouraged companies and individuals to come on board.



