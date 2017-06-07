Enterprise donates GHC8.5m in support of #SaveAChild project

Financial services company, Enterprise Group Limited, has presented a cheque for GHC100,000 towards the building of a maternity unit for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the “Save a Child, Save a Mother” project.

The “Save a Child, Save a Mother” campaign, an initiative of the Multimedia Group, supported by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo is to raise GHS10 million to build the new facility.

This follows a documentary by Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng which highlighted the deprived state of the current one.

The documentary, ‘Next to Die’ brought to light how a significant number of women in labour and babies lose their lives as a result of inadequate space and obsolete medical equipment at the Mother and Baby Unit at the KATH.

Artistic impression of the project

The documentary generated discussions in the country in which the public called for some action to be taken in the not too distant future to save the situation.

The new facility is expected to reduce the number of deaths recorded at the second largest referral hospital in the country.

There have been two fundraisers in Accra and Kumasi to raise funds in support of the project.

Contributing their widow’s might, Enterprise also provided insurance cover of GHC8.4 million for the project.

The Contractors All Risks insurance policy was donated by the general insurance subsidiary of the Group, Enterprise Insurance.

It covers the construction works, including any material damage which may occur during the construction.

It also has a third party insurance cover for persons who may be accidentally injured while on the premises during the construction period.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo, who briefed newsmen after the presentation in Accra, said the presentations were the company’s way of ensuring that nothing unforeseen and untoward held up the project.

“Enterprise is moved by the plight of mothers and children at the KATH, as revealed in the documentary produced by the Multimedia Group,” he commended Mrs Akufo-Addo for taking up the laudable initiative.

Artistic impression of the project

Mr Gadzekpo said it was not the first time Enterprise Group had reacted positively to a national cry, citing the example of support to the victims of the June 3, 2015, twin disasters.

The First Lady received the donations and expressed appreciation to Enterprise Group for the support.

“We all know the tag line of Enterprise to be ‘your advantage’, and indeed you are providing an advantage to these women and children and the nation as a whole,” she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also expressed gratitude to all donors so far, stating that there would be more of such public-spirited initiatives from her office and encouraged companies and individuals to come on board.