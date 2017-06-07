Education minister sheds tears in church

Napo shedding tears as Very Rev. Prof. Yinkah Sarfo tries to console him during the church service

The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, could not control his emotions, as he wept at the Saint Anne’s Anglican Church congregation on Sunday.

This was after the Anglican Diocese in Kumasi had presented the church’s highest award dubbed, ‘The Bishop’s Badge of Honour’ and a citation to Dr Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South in Kumasi.

Napo, who was given a standing ovation, was supposed to address the gathering, including his family members, party members and friends and also thank the church for the honour done him.

But to the surprise of all, the minister suddenly wept after receiving the microphone, which compelled other congregants to shed tears.

The Anglican Archbishop of the Province of West Africa and Bishop of Kumasi, Very Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, who presented the laudable badge and a citation to the minister, tried to console Napo.

But the man of God’s efforts proved futile, as Napo shed tears for a while.

Napo later stated that “I thank the almighty God for the great honour done me by the church and left the dais amidst applause.

Very Rev. Prof Yinkah Sarfo highlighted the significant contributions that Napo made to help promote the Anglican Church in particular and Ghana as a whole, saying that he ‘Napo’ truly deserves the recognition.

According to him, Napo has been outstanding in Parliament and indeed in politics ever since he was elected to Parliament in January 2009.

He charged Napo to continue to make sacrifices to help develop the country, indicating that Ghana needs loyal and patriotic leaders such as Napo, who are ready to sacrifice to significantly transform the country.

The church service was graced by dignitaries such as Nana Owusu Afriyie, Otumfuo Apagyahene, Nana Kwaku Duah, Kokosohene, Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, Urban Roads Director of Kumasi, among others.