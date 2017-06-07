Anglican Educational Unit rewards excellent pupils

He said such a move would motivate children and help them grow into responsible adults.

The Anglican Bishop of Accra, Rev Dr Daniel S. M. Torto, has encouraged parents and guardians to collaborate with teachers in shaping the future of children.

“Instead of going to confront teachers for one punishment or the other meted out to your children and wards, your job first is to find out what happened and then cooperate with the teachers. Otherwise, you will bear the brunt of whatever behaviour your child puts up when he or she grows up and becomes a misfit in society,” he said.

Rev Torto made the call last Thursday at the second Pupils Excellence Awards organised by the Greater Accra Regional office of the Anglican Educational Unit. The ceremony was held at the All Saints Anglican Church at Adabraka in Accra.

Stakeholders of education

A representative of the Ghana Education Service, Rev Akua Boatemaa Ofori Boateng, charged management of Anglican Schools to recruit teachers and educators trained by the relevant institutions who could deliver world class literacy and numeracy education to students.

“All schools must ensure that they have the right coaches chosen on principle and trained by the relevant institutions to deliver sound education to our children. Excellence must be the hallmark of our schools,” she said.

She told parents that their role was “not to drop our children at the school gate and hope for the best. All parents should experience at first-hand what their child is learning in school.”

Awardees

Twenty-seven schoolchildren in the lower and upper primary and junior high schools JHSs) selected from various Anglican schools in the Greater Accra Region were rewarded for their academic excellence.

In the JHS 3 category, Jerry Jude Sackey (Saint Augustine Anglican), Dan Ayebida Zephriah (Saint Joseph 1 Anglican) and Ebenezer T. T. Amfo (Abossey Okai ‘B’ JHS), emerged winners.

Ruben Boamah (All Saints Anglican), Catherine Tawiah (Saint Bartholomew Anglican) and Favour Narh (Saint Peters Anglican 2) were winners in the JHS 2 category, while Gertrude Allotey (Kwashieman 2 Anglican), Deborah Ampah (All Saints Anglican) and Manasseh Nhyiraba Eshun (Kwashieman 1 Anglican) won awards in the JHS One category.

In the Primary Six category, Esther Pappoe of Bishop Girls Basic School came tops, followed by Diamond George (All Saints Anglican) and Maria Adjin Tettey (Sacred Heart Anglican Basic).

According to the Greater Accra Regional Manager of Anglican Schools, Mr Alfred Adjirackor, the event is held annually to motivate students to learn hard as well as help them improve their performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

All the awardees received certificates and books, with the JHS award winners taking home laptops in addition.

The National Investment Bank (NIB) and KK Peprah Roofing, a construction firm, sponsored the programme.



