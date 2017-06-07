Amanano Rural Bank launches new products to encourage savings

With the every pesewa counts, clients are given susu boxes to enable them to save on a daily basis, while the bank keeps the keys. It will only be opened at the end of the month for the total amount realised to be transferred into the account of the clients.

The two products are “every pesewa counts” and the “Amanano special susu scheme.”

The Amanano Rural Bank in the Ashanti Region has launched new products to encourage people to save with the bank.

The susu involves three different schemes under which a client makes regular savings between 40 to 60 days after which the person qualifies for a loan based on the three categories of gold, silver or bronze. A client upon qualification does not need any form of guarantor before being offered a loan.

The product targets petty traders and others who might not have any banking experience.

Changing trends

Speaking at the programme launch at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region, the General Manager of the bank, Noble Christian Osei-Bonsu, explained that the new products were being introduced due to the changing trends in the banking industry.

“The tradition of waiting for people to walk into the banking hall to gain access to banking service is now over,” he stated.

The manager pledged the bank’s desire to continue to create products that would enhance the development of their clients, as well as improve on the bank’s business.

He appealed to people to adopt modest lifestyles instead of being extravagant to enable them to save for the future.

The manager averred that profligate lifestyles drained a person of resources leading to frustrations, and ,therefore, urged people to cultivate the habit of living modestly to enable them save.

Support

The Board Chairman of the bank, Mr Anthony Kwame Djan, said the bank would continue to support activities of its clients who were mostly into agri-business for economic growth.

He entreated the people to desist from keeping money under beds or at home since it could be stolen, destroyed by fire, insects and rodents.

The Krontihene of Nyinahin, Nana Oti Boadua II, lauded management of the bank for their efforts at making life easier for their clients with the introduction of good products.



