Akufo-Addo’s graduate joblessness comment distorted – Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh says the President’s comment about the disconnect between Ghana’s educational curricula and the job requirements was distorted.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address at the 50th Anniversary of the Association of African Universities in Accra last week said a university education in the country no longer guarantees a job.

He said the situation had been created because the graduates lack creativity and transferable skills.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) was displeased with the President’s comment describing it as “unfortunate.”

UTAG President, Dr Harry Agbanu told Joy News Tuesday tertiary institutions have the mandate to provide holistic training for the graduates and that does not extend to the creation of jobs.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s comment is injudicious since it is government’s duty to create the congenial environment for businesses to thrive and to employ more graduates.

“Elsewhere governments are making policy decisions to invest in the training of the type of manpower they need and they have been supporting the private sector,” he said, adding the situation in Ghana is the contrary.

But the Education Minister said the President’s comment was misconstrued since he only re-echoed the concerns of businesses.

“The Association of Ghana Industries is complaining that our graduates are not fit for employment,” Dr Opoku Prempeh said, adding what the President said was not different.

Meanwhile, a research by the Institute of Statistics, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has revealed only 10 percent of graduates are able to find jobs after their first year out of school.

The 2017 study data also indicated it takes up to 10 years for a large number of the graduates to secure employment as a result of the lack of employable skills.

The findings of the ISSER research was made known at the 2017 MasterCard Foundation Annual Learning Summit held in Accra last week.