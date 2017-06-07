2017 NSMQ: Porter Girls, T.I Amass, 4 others sail to next stage

Day two of the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz preliminaries came off last Tuesday with keenly competitive contests at the University of Ghana.

With two venues , two Quiz Mistresses and six schools the day seemed set for a promising contest for progress to the one-eighth stage of the NSMQ.

Eventually, T.I Amass, Archbishop Porter Girls, Kwanyako Senior High School, Tepa Senior High School, Awudome Senior High School and Keta Senior High Technical School won their contest to seal progress.

T.I Amass, Fomena Senior High School, Sogakofe Senior High School , St. Paul’s Senior High School set the ball rolling at 10 am in R.S Amegashie at the University of Ghana Business School. T.I Amass started on a good note with 19 points in the first round and subsequently came out victors with 44 points ahead of St. Paul’s SHS and Sogakofe SHS’ 33 and 25 points respectively.

Also at New N Block, Yendi Senior High School, Kwanyako Senior High School and Zabzugu Senior High School met their fates as Kwanyako won that contest with 31 points leaving Yendi SHS with 16 points and Zabzugu SHS with 10 points.

Next was Tepa Senior High School, Tamale Presby Senior High School and Bompeh Senior High Technical School at 12 pm also in R.S Amegashie where teamwork ensured Tepa SHS to seal the deal with 32 points.

Tamale Presby left without a point while Bompeh had 16 points. Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua, Toase Senior High School and Awudome Senior High School also competed in New N Block with the final scores been 24 , 34 and 38 respectively.

The stage was set for Lawra Senior High School to battle it out against Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School and Keta Senior High Technical School in R.S Amegashie while Archbishop Porter Girl’s Senior High School faced off with Techiman Senior High School and Bolgatanga Girl’s Senior High School in the New N Block, still in the University of Ghana.

Lawra SHS and Dzodze-Penyi SHS ended the first round with a tie of 5 points while Keta SHTS took the lead with 17 points.

As the quiz progressed, Keta SHTS extended the tally to win the 6th contest with 58 points which left them cruising to the next stage of the competition. The other two schools that were unable to qualify to the next stage have a chance to compete with the highest scoring losing teams.

Meanwhile, the three other schools were battling for a slot in the next stage of the competition. It was a very dicey quiz which saw Techiman and Bolgatanga Girl’s SHS neck and neck with 7 points apiece at the end of the first round.

The Archbishop Porter girls led that round with 12 points. The quiz took an interesting turn at the True or False stage where all three schools performed below expectation.

The competition ended with Archbishop Porter Girl’s SHS winning by 30 points ahead of Bolgatanga Girl’s SHS and Techiman SHS who amassed 22 points each to end the days series of contests.