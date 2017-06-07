2017 NSMQ: Notre Dame Girls, Osei Tutu SHS, St. James Sem sail through

Notre Dame Girls’ SHS and Simms SHS are through to the next stage of the 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz.

Notre Dame Girls’ SHS won the 3rd preliminary competition with a total score of 42. The girls beat their male counterparts from Kinbu SHTS and New Juaben SHS.

New Juaben SHS led the contest in the first round but lost it to Notre Dame Girls’ SHS who put up an impressive performance at the R. S Amagashie Auditorium of the University of Ghana, Legon.

With four preliminary contests completed, Kinbu SHTS is currently the school that has produced the least scores in the 2017 edition of the NSMQ. They scored 2 points whilst New Juaben came 2nd with 39 points.

The 4th contest also saw Simms SHS showing their dexterity in the quiz as they dominated the entire contest to beat St. John’s Grammar School and Berekum Presby SHS.

Earlier in the day, Osei Tutu SHS and St. James Sem./SHS won their contests to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Takoradi SHS beat St. Martin’s SHS and Methodist Girls’ SHS, Mamfe to make it to the one-eighth stage of the 2017 NSMQ. They will also be joined by Bueman SHS as they walk over Tema SHS and Wa SHS in the 6th preliminary contest.

The 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz is sponsored by the Ghana Education Service through the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and supported by Tigo, GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance, Accra College of Medicine and GCB Bank.