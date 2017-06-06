Zoomlion cleans Accra to mark June 3 disaster

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana, has partnered with the National Disaster Management (NADMO) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to clean parts of the city as part of activities for the commemoration of the June 3, 2015, disaster.

On Friday workers of the three institutions cleaned the site where the twin water and fire disaster struck at the Goil filling station near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

They also cleared filth at the Nkrumah Interchange and surrounding environs.

June 3, 2015, marked a dark day in the country’s history as hundreds of people perished in a flood and fire disaster at a filling station near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

The floods were blamed on partly on choked gutters and Zoomlion Ghana has since been at the forefront of a voluntary campaign to clean areas close to the site of the disaster to quell a recurrence.

Other activities lined for the second anniversary of the disaster include a memorial church service and a candle-lit procession on Friday evening and a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, June 3.

Communications Director for Zoomlion, Robert Coleman, explains that cleaning the area was part of efforts by Zoomlion to remind Ghanaians about the importance of cleaning their environment and the role filth played in the disaster.

“That is symbolic, we want the people to know that it is significant for them to keep a clean environment so we asked some trucks and pickups to go round and do some public education. And we decided to complement it by organising today’s clean-up exercise and a lot of people came,” he said.

He adds, “What we are saying is that people must recognise that unhygienic behaviours are not helping the country.”

Robert Coleman also appealed to the government to continue with the compensation promised to some of the victims of the disaster.