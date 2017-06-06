World Environment Day: Accra Brewery joins Adabraka residents in clean-up exercise

Accra Brewery Limited has commemorated World Environment Day, with a call on Ghanaians to desist from practices that degrade and pollute the environment.

The high point of the commemoration was a donation of GHC10,000.00 worth of sanitation equipment to the Adabraka community, prior to joining some residents to clean up portions of the Graphic Road in Accra.

For three consecutive years, Accra Brewery Limited has been donating sanitation equipment to communities surrounding its brewery in the South Industrial Area of Accra. This year the Adabraka community received refuse bins, wheelbarrows, rakes, brooms and hand gloves.

The Country Director of Accra Brewery Limited, Phillip Redman who donated the items reaffirmed ABL’s commitment to upholding and improving positive environmental practices within its operational enclave.

Whilst acknowledging that sustainable environmental practice is at the heart of the company’s operations, he commended the media for picking on the issue of environmental preservation and making same top on their agenda.

‘‘This occasion has come at the time the media has taken the issue of environmental preservation seriously. As a community and environmentally friendly company committed to promoting good environmental practices we cannot help but commend the media for placing, as a top priority, environmental related issues.,’’ he observed.

‘‘As a member of ABINBev, the world’s largest brewing Company, the World Environmental Day presents us with a unique opportunity to not only demonstrate our dedication and support for positive environmental practices but most importantly, the occasion affords us the opportunity to educate and inspire our employees, suppliers and customers on how to engage in productive and environmentally friendly practices, both at the workplace and at home,’’ he further asserted.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Redman applauded employees for taking part in the clean-up exercise, which also coincided with the National Sanitation Day.

He observed that as ABL continues to make major strides in its environmental objectives, an occasion such as the World Environment Day presents employees of the company with the opportunity to reflect on the progress that has been made and what still needs to be done to achieve optimal and environmentally-friendly business objectives.

He remarked that the occasion of the World Environment Day, is consistent with one of their core social interventions under the “Bringing People together for a Better World” agenda hinged on three main themes; ‘A Cleaner World, A Healthier World and A Growing World’.

‘‘Indeed, positive environmental practices are embedded throughout our business and across our value chain, enabling growth that benefits us and our communities and creating opportunities for all,’’ he further asserted.

The Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng the second, was full of praise for ABL, saying “this company has been very good to our community over the years. We are glad to be a host. This particular exercise has come at a good time when the rains have set in and with our peculiar circumstances during this season when we mostly experience some flooding, we are happy we joined ABL to clean this portion of the Graphic Road. We are looking forward to the upcoming free health screening exercise”.

The World Environment Day is marked annually on June 5. It is aimed at harnessing and transforming individual actions into a collective power that has a legacy of real and lasting impact on the planet.

Over the years, it has grown to be one of the largest global platforms for public outreach, celebrated by over a million people in well over 100 countries. This year’s edition is themed: Every year. Everywhere. Everyone.