Woman in Capt. Mahama lynching video arrested

The Police have arrested the woman who allegedly lit a match to set Captain Maxwell Mahama’s body aflame after he had been stoned and beaten.

The suspect was arrested on Friday night, the Central Regional Police commander, DCOP David Ampah Bennin, has confirmed.

Captain Adam Mahama was murdered on Monday by some youth of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on suspicion that he was an armed robber.

The incident reportedly happened after a snail seller spotted a pistol on him. He was lynched by some of the youth on Monday at 10am, the police have said.

In the video, the suspect is alleged to be the woman who lit a match to burn the Captain.

Her arrest brings to 17 the number of suspects in the custody of the police in connection with the tragedy.