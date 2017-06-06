We want fresh investigations into killings – Alavanyo youths tell minister

The youths of Alavanyo are appealing to the Volta regional Minister Dr Archibald Letsa, the Regional Security Council and the National Peace Council to launch fresh investigation into the killings of residents.

According to the youths, more investigations needs to be done to bring the perpetrators of the killings to book

In a press conference addressed by an opinion leader Richard Kitsi, the minister and his team need to do more on the issue.

He said contrary to public perception that the conflict is between two towns over land, it is rather a conflict between two families from the two towns.

Providing further details, he said three families from Nkonya are fighting six families from Alavanyo Kpeme.

“We want everyone to know there is no land disputes between us and we know our boundaries ” Kitsi maintained.

According to him, the lawless killings are purely criminal acts.

On 23th January 2017, the Nkonyas laid ambush and killed a 35 year old farmer Blackson Homenya from Alavanyo Wudidi on his farm.

The attack, he said was after two palm wine tappers were allegedly killed at Nkonya Ahenkro and a teenage girl at Nkonya Tayi.



The youths have also called on the Kpando Divisional Commander Supt. Prosper Ahlidza to explain his comments on Joy FM to the people of Alavanyo.

“Why did he in less than 24 hours ,without any preliminary investigation conclude that the two palm wine tappers were shot by the Alavanyos? ” they asked.

They have therefore called on the security council to look into the matter so that peace is restored to the two towns